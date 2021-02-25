The New Best Age?

Pictrough|BigStock

Four in 10 Americans would rather be frozen in time at 36 years old.

If you could be one age for the rest of your life — what would you choose? A new survey of 2,000 Americans sought to find out.

Four in 10 Americans said they would not go back to their 20s, but rather be frozen in time at 36 years old.

The majority of those surveyed (59%) said they used to be obsessed with fighting the aging process, and 56% also said that fight was exhausting.

41% of respondents are actively embracing the aging process.