The Netflix Holiday Schedule Is Here!

Tis the season for holiday classics! (and cheesy ones too)

Because Netflix loves us very much, they compiled a list of every Christmas movie you can watch on the platform:

Love Actually
How the Grinch Stole Christmas
Mariah Carey’s Merriest Christmas
Bad Santa
Bad Santa 2
Irving Berlin’s White Christmas
Get Santa
A Christmas Star
A Holiday Engagement
The Christmas Project
A Dogwalker’s Christmas Tale
Christmas in the Smokies
Angels in the Snow
Christmas Crush
Christmas Ranch
Christmas Wedding Planner – (New 11/15)
Christmas with a View
Coffee Shop
Dear Santa
Holiday Baggage
Holiday Breakup – (Exp 12/15)
How Sarah Got Her Wings
Merry Kissmas
Miss Me This Christmas
The Christmas Candle
The Spirit of Christmas
You Can’t Fight Christmas
George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker
Chill with Bob Ross – (New 12/1)
Pee-wee’s Playhouse: Christmas Special
Disney’s Beauty & The Beast
A Russell Peters Christmas
All American Christmas Carol
Trailer Park Boys: Xmas Special
Christmas Cracker
Red Christmas
Semana Santa

AND THAT’S NOT ALL! Netflix has also provided a list of holiday episodes for some of your favorite shows, all of which you can currently watch on Netflix. 

The Office

Season 2: “Christmas Party”
Season 3: “A Benihana Christmas”
Season 5: “Moroccan Christmas”
Season 6: “Secret Santa”
Season 7: “Classy Christmas: Part 1”
Season 7: “Classy Christmas: Part 2”
Season 8: “Christmas Wishes”
Season 9: “Dwight Christmas”

Friends

Season 2: “The One with Phoebe’s Dad”
Season 3: “The One with Rachel Quits”
Season 4: “The One with The Girl From Poughkeepsie”
Season 5: “The One with The Inappropriate Sister”
Season 7: “The One with The Holiday Armadillo”
Season 8: “The One with The Creepy Holiday card ”
Season 9: “The One with Christmas in Tulsa”

Glee

Season 2: “A Very Glee Christmas”
Season 3: “Extraordinary Merry Christmas”
Season 4: “Glee, Actually”
Season 5: “Previously Unaired Christmas”

Gossip Girl

Season 1: “Blair Waldorf Must Pie!”
Season 1: “Roman Holiday”
Season 2: “The Magnificent Archibalds”
Season 3: “The Treasure of Serena Madre”
Season 6: “It’s Really Complicated”

The West Wing

Season 1: “In Excelsis Deo”
Season 2: “Shibboleth”
Season 2: “Noël”
Season 3: “Bartlet for America”
Season 3: “The Indians in the Lobby”
Season 4: “Holy Night”
Season 5: “Abu el Banat”
Season 6: “Impact Winter”

That ‘70s Show

Season 1: “The Best Christmas Ever”
Season 4: “An Eric Forman Christmas”
Season 5: “Thank You”
Season 6: “Christmas”
Season 7: “Winter”
Season 3: “Hyde’s Christmas Rager”
Season 8: “That ’70s Finale”

Parks and Recreation

Season 2: “Christmas Scandal”
Season 4: “Citizen Knope”
Season 5: “Ron and Diane”

Gilmore Girls

Season 1: “Forgiveness and Stuff”
Season 2: “The Bracebridge Dinner”
Season 3: “That’ll Do, Pig”
Season 4: “In the Clamor and the Clangor”
Season 5: “Women of Questionable Morals”
Season 7: “Santa’s Secret Stuff”

