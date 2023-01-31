The Nation Goes Red Friday

iconix|BigStock

National Wear Red Day is Friday, February 3, 2023.

Together, we can wear red and be the BIG difference for a better life for women everywhere. We have resources to help you celebrate all Heart Month long!

From landmarks to online communities, neighborhoods to news anchors, this annual groundswell unites millions of people for a common goal: the eradication of heart disease and stroke.

Wear red to raise awareness about cardiovascular disease and help save lives. Why? Because losing even one woman to cardiovascular disease is too many.

Go Red Info

