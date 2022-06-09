The Mystery Machine an Airbnb?

For Scooby-Doo fans, who wouldn’t want to spend the night in the Mystery Machine?

“Zoinks! It’s been 20 years since I played Shaggy in the first live-action Scooby-Doo film by Warner Bros., but his spirit has been with me since,” Lillard says in the Airbnb listing. “To celebrate, I’m throwing it back to 2002 with a totally groovy stay in the gang’s beloved Mystery Machine, monsters not included.”

This opportunity will be made available to a lucky, select few, courtesy of franchise star Matthew Lillard and Airbnb. On Instagram, Lillard posted a video of himself hanging out with the iconic vehicle he’d spent a lot of time in while filming the Scooby-Doo movies.

He channels his Shaggy voice a bit while revealing that a bed has been placed in the back as he’s listing the Mystery Machine on Airbnb.

