The Most Searched For Black Friday Products And Retailers.

Here’s what people are REALLY into this Christmas shopping season and where they’re looking to buy them.

Black Friday is quickly approaching and 22% of shoppers will be seeking out tech deals this year, making electronics the hottest category of Cyber Week. Which products are consumers searching for and which stores will they be visiting? BlackFriday.com analyzed Google search trends and performed a month-over-month comparison (Oct. 11 through Nov. 9, versus the previous month-long period) to find the most-trending Black Friday products and retailers by state.

Nationwide, the most popular products are the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. When it comes to Washington, however, the top searched product/query is not a gadget, it’s Apple. As for top merchants, they are: