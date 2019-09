The Most Popular Scary Movie The Year You Were Born

As we get closer and closer to Halloween are you ready to Netflix and “spill” cause you’re so jumpy from that super scary movie? Here’s the most popular scream flick the year you were born!

Click HERE to load up on the fright flicks!

I was born 3 days away from 1978 so even though my movie is technically The Exorcist II, I’m claiming 1978’s Halloween instead. Why? I really like hockey masks, that’s why.