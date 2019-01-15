The MOOSE Wants YOU! Seattle Mariners AND Alaska Airlines Hiring [links/info]

Two of our NW favorites are hiring! Both looking for fun, energetic personalities who love people. Is that you? Or perhaps even looking for a p/t gig that comes with some pretty cool perks? Well then, inquire below:
About Shellie Hart
Your workday host is a longtime Seattle Radio Midday Air-Personality. Shellie grew up in Burien and now lives in West Seattle. She’s the on-court Entertainment Emcee for our 2X WNBA Championship Team SEATTLE STORM. Shellie is also committed to Children’s Hospital with weekly participation in their CHILD LIFE Program, dedicating over a 100 hours of volunteer time annually. People ask all the time, “What’s your favorite part of the job?”, and my response is YOU! Sure I get to meet all kinds of famous people, but it’s engaging with the people and their Northwest families that makes me happy”
Related Articles
Awesome Weekend POT ROAST!
January 12, 2019
Seattle Viaduct Closure: Things To Do In SW Washington
January 11, 2019
Seattle Viaduct Closure: Breakfast On-The-Go Recipes
January 10, 2019