The MBCU? How Michael Bublé created his own “cinematic universe” with video for “I’ll Never Not Love You”

ABC/Lou Rocco

Michael Bublé‘s video for “I’ll Never Not Love You” has Michael and his wife Luisana recreating scenes from romantic films like Casablanca, Titanic, Jerry Maguire, Love Actually and The Notebook. But Michael says he initially had some very different movies in mind.

“At first, the films I came up with were…like, Star Wars and Spider-Man and all these sort of sci-fi things,” he tells ABC Audio. But he was afraid that if he did that, people would think it was a satire.

“It’s just really a beautiful and, in ways, a sad, almost a morose song,” he explains. “So I wanted to make sure that I had these moments that could reflect that.”

After recruiting Luisana to co-star, Michael realized he could make the video a sequel to 2009’s “Haven’t Met You Yet,” because she was in that video, too.

“The second she said yes, I started to think about ‘Haven’t Met You Yet,’ and what we’d done,” he explains. “And…I thought, ‘Y’know what? Why can’t I go through these films and why can’t I get to the end and wake up, and realize this is all part of the cinematic universe of our love story?'”

That led to the idea of the couple using the clip to reveal that they’re expecting their fourth child.

Michael says, “We knew we were pregnant, so we said, ‘Why don’t we put that as the Easter egg in the video? We won’t even say anything. We’re just going to have it there, and people will either discover it or not.”

Unfortunately, TMZ “discovered” it first.

“Somehow, TMZ found out before we released the video,” Michael groans. “So at this point, I just check TMZ every day to see if I’m dead or not. ‘Cause I have a feeling they’re going to find out before I do!”

