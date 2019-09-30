The Making Strides for Breast Cancer Walk is Raising Money for Cancer Research & Care [Podcast]

Christina Kelly and Valerie Robinson bring the stories of breast cancer and the invite to participate in the Making Strides for Breast Cancer Walk. Certainly some strides have been made and many people are beating the disease. But there is still much work to be done... raising awareness, providing education, and making financial contributions. $$ will support further research, and support the women and families in the midst of the battle. There are numerous Walks around the State. The Seattle Walk is Sat. Oct 19 at Gas Works Park. Get a team together and make it a celebration to create a World Without Cancer.

www.makingstrideswalk.org/seattlewa