The Longer Run: Eagles add 12 US dates to their 2022 Hotel California tour

Credit: Ron Koch

The Eagles have more than doubled the number of scheduled U.S. concerts for their Hotel California 2022 Tour, adding 12 new shows in a variety of major cities in March, April and May.

The new dates run from a March 17 concert in Cleveland through a May 25 performance in Salt Lake City, and also include shows in Chicago. Indianapolis, Detroit, Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Nashville and the New York City suburb of Belmont, New York.

Tickets for the newly announced dates will go on sale to the general public on Friday, January 14, at 10 a.m. local time, and a limited number of VIP packages will be available that same day. There also will be opportunities to purchase pre-sale tickets; visit Eagles.com/events and Ticketmaster.com for more info.

The Eagles already had 10 other U.S. concerts lined up, spanning from a February 19 performance in Savannah, Georgia, through a May 19-20 stand in Austin, Texas.

As previously announced, the Hotel California trek features the current Eagles lineup performing the band’s classic 1976 album of the same name in its entirety, as well as other memorable tunes by the group, accompanied by an orchestra and a choir.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.