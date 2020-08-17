Seth Blog

By Seth |

The Latest Coronavirus Shortage: Taking the “Pep” Outta My Step

Homemade Pepperoni Pizza On Blue Background Above View. Hot Pizz
Photo Credit: Bigstock

Pepperoni is the latest to take a hit from the Coronavirus.  Mom and Pop pizza places are suffering the most.

 

I live pretty close to the Brooklyn Brother’s Pizza in Mukilteo… they have the kind of pepperoni that curls up when cooked, gets crispy on the edges and, basically, becomes a little bowl for grease.

I LOVE it… and if it becomes harder to find this year I’m gonna lose my mind.  Life is pizza, pizza is life.

Stupid Coronavirus!