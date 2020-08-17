The Latest Coronavirus Shortage: Taking the “Pep” Outta My Step

Photo Credit: Bigstock

Pepperoni is the latest to take a hit from the Coronavirus. Mom and Pop pizza places are suffering the most.

America's most popular pizza topping appears to have joined the list of products affected by the pandemic. https://t.co/YEAF0KaIXT — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) August 17, 2020

I live pretty close to the Brooklyn Brother’s Pizza in Mukilteo… they have the kind of pepperoni that curls up when cooked, gets crispy on the edges and, basically, becomes a little bowl for grease.

I LOVE it… and if it becomes harder to find this year I’m gonna lose my mind. Life is pizza, pizza is life.

Stupid Coronavirus!