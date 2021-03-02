The Largest Free Food Forest

champlifezy|bigStock

Initiatives to make urban cities more edible are catching on.

Atlanta has something amazing growing just 10 minutes away from

one of the busiest airports in the world.

It’s a plot of land just over seven acres large,

filled with 2,500 pesticide-free edible and medicinal plants: The nation’s largest free food forest.

And perhaps the best thing about it is it’s located in a southeast Atlanta neighborhood

where the closest grocery store is a 30-minute bus ride away.

In “food deserts” like that, it can be challenging to find good,

healthy food — especially fruits and vegetables.

But the Urban Food Forest at Browns Mills is doing that,

and in the process illustrating what’s possible in our nation’s cities.

“We host lots of students for field trips, and for a lot of them,

it’s their first time at a garden or farm or forest,” explained Michael McCord,

a certified arborist and expert edible landscaper who helps manage the Urban Food Forest.

“So here they get to experience everything urban agriculture and urban forestry all in one day.

It’s really special.”

there are actually more than 70 free food forests in the country,

with thousands of pounds of food harvested each year including on in Seattle, Wash.

Beacon Food Forest is maintained by volunteers and managed by the Food Forest Collective,

a 501c[3] tax-exempt organization, with support from the Seattle Department of Neighborhoods

P-Patch Community Gardening Program.

The Forests are raising awareness about sustainability and agriculture.

