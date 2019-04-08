The Key To A Happy Marriage: Sleep Divorces?

Sleeping with your partner might be the worst marriage move you’ve made. Ask anyone who shares a bed with a snorer how they feel about their partner first thing in the morning.

According to Psychology Today, a recent survey reported more than 30 percent of Americans admit that they would prefer to sleep apart from their significant others. And honestly, it makes sense, sleep impacts your physical state as well as your mental state.

Lack of sleep has also been proven to cause irritability, anxiety, and depression, which impact not only the individual but the individual’s loved ones as well and if THAT wasn’t enough, there is a correlation between lack of sleep and lack of sexual intimacy.

More on sleep divorces HERE.