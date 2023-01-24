The Jonas Brothers to receive Hollywood Walk of Fame star

Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

The Jonas Brothers will receive their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on January 30. The star, the 2,745th one on the famous walk, will be dedicated at 7060 Hollywood Blvd.

If you can’t attend the ceremony, to be held at 11:30 a.m. PT, it’ll be streamed live at WalkofFame.com. In a statement, Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez says, “We’re so honored to be able to welcome the Jonas Brothers to the Hollywood Walk of Fame … the group has been gracing us with music for more than fifteen years, and have made waves as musicians, actors and overall entertainers.”

The group plans to release new music in 2023 and follow that up with a tour. Meanwhile, Kevin Jonas is going to do a second season of his ABC series Claim to Fame, along with his sibling Frankie, while Nick is going to produce and star in the upcoming movie Foreign Relations.

