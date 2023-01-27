The Jonas Brothers reveal next album will include influences from ’70s music, the Bee Gees

Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Nellie’s Southern Kitchen

The Jonas Brothers have shared why they’re taking their time with their next album: they want it to honor their age-diverse fan base.

“There are so many different generations,” Nick Jonas told Variety. “How do we make an album that speaks to all those different walks of life and ages?”

Joe Jonas said this project is different because they have all become fathers since their last effort. “I think about the fact that our kids will listen to this music,” he expressed.

They credit their producer, artist Jon Bellion, for cracking the code for their new musical direction. “The key to Jon’s initial pitch was bringing in influences from the ’70s, but with a really modern edge to it. We wanted to find a way to tell stories that are universal but also ultra personal,” said Nick.

Kevin Jonas revealed their new work has a few nods to the Bee Gees, a trio of brothers who are arguably some of the biggest stars of their era. “They were a huge influence in our lives, growing up and listening to them with our father,” he said. “And obviously, as we grew up being three brothers in a band, we definitely understood similarities.”

They also credit the pandemic for making them press pause on the follow-up to their 2019 album, Happiness Begins. “It provided more time for us to zone in on exactly what we wanted to say with this body of work and what felt like the right musical tone,” Nick said.

While they have yet to reveal a release date, fans are hoping the brothers will provide some details when they unveil their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on January 30.

Joe joked of the star’s placement, “I hope we have good neighbors.”

