The Jonas Brothers announce Broadway residency, release music video for “Wings”

The Jonas Brothers ﻿are heading to Broadway. The group will perform a five-date residency on the Great White Way next month.

“Your boys are back in town,” they revealed. “We’re coming to Broadway and playing the Marquis Theatre March 14-18!! Each night will be focused on a different album and we’ll be playing all the hits.”

The announcement continued, “Believe us when we say you won’t want to miss these shows.”

Fans can register for the Verified Fan presale on Ticketmaster until Sunday, February 26, at 11:59 p.m. ET. Qualifying fans will then be sent a code to purchase Verified Fan Onsale tickets, with sales starting March 1.

In other JoBro news, the boys have just released the music video for their new song, “Wings,” and it features JoBros superfan Haley Lu Richardson, whom you might recognize from White Lotus.

The brief song — it’s under 2 minutes — features a group of four girls recovering from a night of partying before getting ready for a second round. The colorful video features the girls dancing and trying to kiss cardboard cutouts of the Jonas Brothers.

The big reveal comes at the end when the girls, who are all glammed up, call an elevator and the door opens to reveal the three brothers inside.

“Going up?” Nick Jonas asks with a smile, but the girls are too stunned to speak — and the door closes in their faces. The video ends with the ladies screaming and laughing over what happened.

“Wings” is the first single to be released off their forthcoming work, ﻿The Album﻿, which flies into stores on May 12.

