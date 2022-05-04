“The Holy Grail”: Lionel Richie, Pat Benatar, Carly Simon react to their Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductions

Erika Goldring/Getty Images

In a series of videos posted on the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s official YouTube channel, some of this year’s newly-minted inductees into the Hall share their reactions to the honor.

“The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is the Holy Grail as far as I’m concerned, in terms of your peers, who you’re in there with, the history, what they all had to go through to get here,” raved Lionel Richie. He added, “To be able to join this group is ‘Check!’ That was a bucket list check, right there!”

Pat Benatar, who’s being inducted with her husband and musical partner Neil Giraldo, emphasized that being in the Hall won’t change their lives. However, she added, “It’s just really nice for your children, for the legacy, for the fans, that’s what I think.”

Giraldo added that the biggest honor he and Pat will ever receive is the fact that fans tell them their music changed their lives.

Meanwhile, Carly Simon was enthusiastic about the fact that she’ll now be in the Hall with some of her favorite artists, like Bob Dylan, Todd Rundgren, The Doobie Brothers and Robert Johnson.

“It’s like you join the list of your favorite singers,” she said. “…[Y]ou’re up there, it’s a collection of names — but it’s an honor. And it’s like any other honor: you got something to show for it in your dreams for the rest of your life…and you’re gonna feel maybe silently proud, you pat yourself on the back.”

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Gala will take place November 5 at LA’s Microsoft Theater and air on HBO and HBO MAX at a later date.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.