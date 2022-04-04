The Great Resignation Continues

Tanya Consaul Photography|BigStock

6 in 10 people are leaving their jobs because they aren’t animal friendly.

Pets are apparently a major reason for “The Great Resignation.” People are actually quitting their jobs to spend more time with their pets, according to a new survey. Over two-thirds of pet owners have searched for a more flexible job to devote more time to their furry pals.

The recent poll of 2,000 employed pet owners found that 71 percent have made a significant life change because of their pet.

Six in 10 have previously left a job because they were forced to return to an office that wasn’t pet-friendly.

Conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Vetster ahead of National Pet Day on April 11, the survey also found that seven in 10 are willing to accept a pay cut if it means they can bring their pet to work.

The past two years have been “ruff” for many, with 71 percent saying they’d benefit more from a pet-friendly office now than they would have before the pandemic.

Forty-eight percent add that their pets have improved their productivity at work, including more than half of both cat and dog owners (56% and 53%, respectively). Pet rodents broke the ice in meetings more often than other pets (69%), while small animals like rabbits and ferrets were more likely to inspire their pet parents and boost their productivity (65%).

Overall, more than two-thirds credited new friendships at work on their furry pal’s presence, with the average person gaining seven new workplace buddies. People’s pets have also transformed their workdays, with cats (56%) and dogs (54%) both giving their humans a sense of comfort.

Many workplaces are responding to pet parents’ needs — 42 percent report that their offices stock pet supplies such as bowls and poop bags.

