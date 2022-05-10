The Go-Go’s, Soft Cell, Corey Hart and more to perform at ‘Stranger Things’ concert

Courtesy PRNewsfoto/Frito-Lay North America

Stranger Things is bringing the ’80s back to Netflix when season four premieres May 27 and to celebrate, several major acts from that era have come together for a one-night-only virtual bash.

The Go-Go’s, “Sunglasses at Night” singer Corey Hart and “Tainted Love” duo Soft Cell, along with current pop singer Charli XCX, are performing at the Live from the Upside Down concert, which isn’t actually a real concert — it’s part of a promotion for Doritos.

The concept is that the artists are heading to “Doritos Music Fest ’86” in fictional Hawkins, Indiana — a fictional festival in the fictional town where Stranger Things takes place — but instead, they get transported to the show’s sinister alternate dimension, the Upside Down.

“I’ve played so many unique places, but the Upside Down is definitely a first, so I had to get in the Upside Down mood,” Soft Cell’s Marc Almond told Billboard. “It is such a mad thing to do that I had to accept it.” The singer added he’s a major fan of the show and will crush just about anyone at Stranger Things trivia.

Go-Go’s lead singer Belinda Carlisle said of the concert, “We’ve done a lot of weird things through the years and we got to dress up in real 80s clothes and make-up.” Go-Go’s guitarist Jane Wiedlin added, “There was really a lot going on, much more so than at a usual concert.” Jane adds that the group performs on a “super-slimy and creepy” set.

Corey Hart, whose hit “Never Surrender” was featured in the third season, promised the show is “quintessential, innovative and cool.”

The concert airs June 23. You can win tickets by buying a bag of Doritos or Doritos 3D Crunch snacks or by visiting Snacks.com or Doritos.com/StrangerThings.

