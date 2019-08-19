The Gift of Life: Corrie Schumacher Tells of Her Son Sam’s Organ Donations

Corrie Schumacher is a mother whose 22 year old son, Sam, died tragically in a motorcycle crash. Corrie is an inspiration in her decision to tell Sam's story--a young man who loved riding fast on his bike. And he also made the decision when he got is license to check the box to be an organ donor. So while Sam's life ended too soon, he had a traumatic brain injury, he was able to change the lives of countless other people. 5 people received his major organs, including a young child. Think of their chance for life, and the impact for them and their families. Other people are benefiting as well from his corneas, his skin, his veins--science is doing so much more. Corrie is passionate about sharing the reasons it's so important to make this decision and to have the conversation with family members. And contact Life Center Northwest who does this work in the most kind and compassionate ways.

For more information visit: https://www.lcnw.org/