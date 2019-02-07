Credit: YouTube

The First “Real” Commute In The SR99 Tunnel

Drivers got their first taste of a messy commute inside the new SR 99 Tunnel Wednesday morning.

Because the first two days it was open were snowy it was hard to get a read on what the conditions under a normal commute would be.

WSDOT says they will monitor that smell moving forward. As for the traffic, they expect the adjustment

period to continue as commuters test out the new route.

Take a look at a test drive through the tunnel.

Full Story: HERE

