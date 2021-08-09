The Eagles schedule vaccinated fans-only show in Seattle in November

Ron Koch

The Eagles have added a new date to their current touring schedule, but there are different parameters for attending this particular concert.

All attendees of the November 5 show at Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena will need to provide proof of vaccination in order to attend. Children under the age of 12 will be allowed to attend if they provide proof of a negative PCR COVID-19 test within 48 hours of the show.

More details about this requirement are available at ClimatePledgeArena.com. The website notes, “This is a decision taken by the band supported by the Climate Pledge Arena team to ensure they, along with fans and staff, feel safe.” As of now, no other concerts scheduled for the arena will require fans to be vaccinated.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, August 13 at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. VIP Packages will be available starting Thursday, August 12 at 10 a.m. PDT.

The Eagles concert is part of the Rock and Roll Hall of Famers’ upcoming tour, which kicks off August 22 with two shows at New York’s Madison Square Garden. It will feature the band performing its classic album Hotel California in full, accompanied by an orchestra and a choir, followed by a set of the band’s greatest hits. Right now, the November 5 date is the final one on the tour.

