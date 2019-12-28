Credit: BigStockPhoto

The Dogfather

December 27, 2019

Ford Europe has unveiled a new dog kennel that is out to aid those canines that are sensitive to the sounds of fireworks.

Or thunderstorms. From Geek.com:

The automaker this week introduced a prototype noise-cancelling kennel.

Using the same technology found in cars and headphones, the doghouse can protect sensitive

canine ears during loud pyrotechnic displays.

“Many animals find fireworks scary – and compared to people, dogs can hear things that are four times further away,

and across a much wider range of frequencies.

Preparing in advance of firework displays is the key – and part of that is to identify a place where your pets feel safe and happy.”

The kennel itself is just a prototype by now, but the company is touting it as a way to change how

pets live with the loud sounds around them

Full Story: HERE

Follow Warm 106.9 on FacebookTwitter and Instagram @warm1069

About Laurie Hardie

Laurie is a rare Seattle-born Native. She has raised her children, but as a working mom knows how important it is to look and feel your best. She currently volunteers with Queen It’s a New Day, a non-profit organization in Everett, giving women a hand up to feel great inside and out. As a published author and life coach, Laurie is WARM’s Afternoon Traffic host with the philosophy of…” traffic is a lot like life, sometimes you have a speed –limit drive and sometimes you hit a slow-down or detour, but with the right guidance and information, we can all get through it together”.
Copyright © 2019 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.