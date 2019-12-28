The Dogfather

Ford Europe has unveiled a new dog kennel that is out to aid those canines that are sensitive to the sounds of fireworks.

Or thunderstorms. From Geek.com:

The automaker this week introduced a prototype noise-cancelling kennel.

Using the same technology found in cars and headphones, the doghouse can protect sensitive

canine ears during loud pyrotechnic displays.

“Many animals find fireworks scary – and compared to people, dogs can hear things that are four times further away,

and across a much wider range of frequencies.

Preparing in advance of firework displays is the key – and part of that is to identify a place where your pets feel safe and happy.”

The kennel itself is just a prototype by now, but the company is touting it as a way to change how

pets live with the loud sounds around them

Full Story: HERE

