The Dogfather

Ford Europe has unveiled a new dog kennel that is out to aid those canines that are sensitive to the sounds of fireworks.
Or thunderstorms. From Geek.com:
The automaker this week introduced a prototype noise-cancelling kennel.
Using the same technology found in cars and headphones, the doghouse can protect sensitive
canine ears during loud pyrotechnic displays.
“Many animals find fireworks scary – and compared to people, dogs can hear things that are four times further away,
and across a much wider range of frequencies.
Preparing in advance of firework displays is the key – and part of that is to identify a place where your pets feel safe and happy.”
The kennel itself is just a prototype by now, but the company is touting it as a way to change how
pets live with the loud sounds around them
