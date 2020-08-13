Seth Blog

By Seth |

The Do Things Bigger In Texas… Even Dating!

Online Love
Fed up with online dating… Leon put his money where his “Tinder” used to be and put up a massive two story billboard to find a girlfriend.  Just because he lives in the LONEstar state… doesn’t mean he has to be alone

 

 

I’m used to seeing casino mostly billboards here in Washington State so who knows maybe that’s a sign for Leon.  He’s rolling the dice, maybe he’ll hit the jackpot.

Oh, and if you’re seriously intrigued and just have to see if things really are bigger in Texas there’s always Leon’s website.  You can apply to be his special lady friend here.

Ya know… if you feel like pickin’ up your guy on the side of the freeway.  Gotta be better than a bar, right?

 

 

 