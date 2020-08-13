The Do Things Bigger In Texas… Even Dating!

Photo Credit: Bigstock

Fed up with online dating… Leon put his money where his “Tinder” used to be and put up a massive two story billboard to find a girlfriend. Just because he lives in the LONEstar state… doesn’t mean he has to be alone.

I might have to resort to taking out an ad like this the way things are going 😂https://t.co/6QRQc9i0WV — Tyla (@Tyla) August 12, 2020

I’m used to seeing casino mostly billboards here in Washington State so who knows maybe that’s a sign for Leon. He’s rolling the dice, maybe he’ll hit the jackpot.

Oh, and if you’re seriously intrigued and just have to see if things really are bigger in Texas there’s always Leon’s website. You can apply to be his special lady friend here.

Ya know… if you feel like pickin’ up your guy on the side of the freeway. Gotta be better than a bar, right?