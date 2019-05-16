Credit: Cla78 | BigStockPhoto.com

The Deadliest Cars In Seattle.

These are the cars most frequently involved in Seattle’s fatal crashes.

Not to sound too morbid here but these cars were involved in the most fatal crashes in Seattle. The ironic thing is that most of these vehicles are between model years 2013-2017 when safety standards seemingly were being upped to the highest levels.

Many also argue that it’s not the car but the driver which can definitely be true too. Whatever kind of car you have and no matter how many safety features and gadgets you have, it’s imperative to ALWAYS be paying attention and doing your best to not be distracted.

 

Check out the full story and list HERE

