Credit: Warm 106.9

The Covid 15 or 19 or 25.

April 24, 2020

This week, we’re all on the phone again AND we have a special guest…former Seattle Seahawks cornerback Marcus Trufant joins us to talk about how he and his family are getting through the pandemic and how his Trufant Family Foundation is helping others in need. AJ also compares his “football career” to Marcus’ and we discuss the “Covid 15…or 25”.

AJ Battalio, has put his certificate of completion from the prestigious Connecticut School of Broadcasting to good use. He hosts a radio program at KRWM in Seattle, he’s teamed up with Anna D, (we’re still not EXACTLY sure what she does but she has a senior at the beginning of her job title so we know she’s kind of a big shot). Coach Laurie joins the team and these three knuckleheads are hopping on the PODCAST BANDWAGON to give you the best half hour (or so) they’ve got. Follow them and share their journey with real life everyday struggles and topics, quirky people stories and random conversation that they swear was definitely not planned. Listen & learn a thing or two with us! Or not…we’re not forcing you.

About Listen and Learn

Listen and Learn
AJ, Laurie Hardie and Anna D's weekly podcast about everyday real life. Follow them on Facebook.
Copyright © 2020 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lisa Closterman at lclosterman@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area | Do Not Sell My Info - CA Resident Only