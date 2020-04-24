The Covid 15 or 19 or 25.

This week, we’re all on the phone again AND we have a special guest…former Seattle Seahawks cornerback Marcus Trufant joins us to talk about how he and his family are getting through the pandemic and how his Trufant Family Foundation is helping others in need. AJ also compares his “football career” to Marcus’ and we discuss the “Covid 15…or 25”.

AJ Battalio, has put his certificate of completion from the prestigious Connecticut School of Broadcasting to good use. He hosts a radio program at KRWM in Seattle, he’s teamed up with Anna D, (we’re still not EXACTLY sure what she does but she has a senior at the beginning of her job title so we know she’s kind of a big shot). Coach Laurie joins the team and these three knuckleheads are hopping on the PODCAST BANDWAGON to give you the best half hour (or so) they’ve got. Follow them and share their journey with real life everyday struggles and topics, quirky people stories and random conversation that they swear was definitely not planned. Listen & learn a thing or two with us! Or not…we’re not forcing you. Follow on Apple Podcasts

Follow on Spotify

RSS Feed

Download Episode