Everyone wants to be the Cadbury Easter Bunny, this year the winner is…

The 2021 Cadbury Bunny is an Australian White’s Treefrog from Stuart, FL,

named Betty. She’s less than a year old,

which makes this her very first Easter.

She’s also the contest’s smallest winner to-date,

as well as the first amphibian and first female winner. You go, girl!!

