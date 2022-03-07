THE BRAVERY OF ORDINARY CITIZENS / GRANNIES THROWING ON WAR PAINT

Our country and almost the entire world has come together to support the people of Ukraine. Our hearts go out to them. With that in mind, it seems fitting to spotlight our sister station’ rallying cry in the form of a Whiz Khalifa song and in the style of Young Jeffrey: “Blue and Yellow”. It delivers a powerful message and celebrates Ukraine’s resilience and wisdom. Most importantly, we hope it helps drive support for their people who have been forcibly displaced. Laurie, Claire and Anna hope you do what you can to help. WCK.org and WorldVision.org are just a couple ways you can. Thanks for listening.

Young Jeffery’s Song