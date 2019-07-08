The Book of Hot by Laurel Sturt Inspires Living Your Best Life [Podcast]

July 8, 2019

Laurel Sturt, aka Mrs. Hot, is the author of the Amazon bestseller, The Book of Hot. In it Laurel opens her life, shares her transformation, and aims to be an inspiration for women. In a 2 year period she lost 82 lb, left an unfulfilling job, began a new career as a life coach and author, and eventually married a younger man. Laurel is an advocate for women living their best lives no matter their age, as age is just a number.

Find out more at www.mrshot.com.

Inspirational Women is a weekly podcast that features women who are leaders in their field, entrepreneurs, authors or women carving new paths in education, the environment, charities, crime prevention, health care, domestic issues, and youth outreach.

