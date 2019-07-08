The Book of Hot by Laurel Sturt Inspires Living Your Best Life [Podcast]

Laurel Sturt, aka Mrs. Hot, is the author of the Amazon bestseller, The Book of Hot. In it Laurel opens her life, shares her transformation, and aims to be an inspiration for women. In a 2 year period she lost 82 lb, left an unfulfilling job, began a new career as a life coach and author, and eventually married a younger man. Laurel is an advocate for women living their best lives no matter their age, as age is just a number.

