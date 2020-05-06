‘The Blacklist’ completes season finale remotely

May 6, 2020

Sony Pictures Television(LOS ANGELES) — The Blacklist is one of the many TV shows forced to shut down production in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the NBC crime drama has come up with a clever way of completing production on its latest episode despite the lockdown. 

The network announced on Tuesday that it will use a combination of live-action and graphic novel-style animation to complete the show’s partially filmed 19th episode, titled “The Kazanijan Brothers.”  The cast, led by James Spader and Megan Boone, recorded audio for the animated parts at home, with the animators and editors also working remotely. 

The Blacklist did have to maka a significant concession due to the pandemic — the season was intended to run 22 episodes, but now will end with the 19th.

The Blacklist season seven finale airs May 15 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

