The Birthplace Of Amazon…House In Bellevue Is For Sale.

The West Bellevue house and garage where Jeff Bezos founded Amazon is up for sale. It’s appreciated just a tad since 1994!

Jeff Bezos started Amazon in the garage of this home in Bellevue and now…it can be yours’ for 1.5 Million! When Besoz was renting the home back in the early-mid nineties, it was worth $135,000.

Check out the listing HERE.