The Best Places To Kayak In Seattle And Washington.

I just bought a kayak and I’m already addicted!

I gifted myself a father’s day gift this year…and that gift was a sweet new kayak. It’s something that I’ve always wanted and kept putting off and then, while hanging out at Nolte State Park on Father’s Day, I decided while watching a bunch of people on the water with THEIR kayaks that the time for me was NOW…so I packed up my wife and son, went to Dick’s Sporting Goods and bought a kayak.

I’m now on a mission to get out on the water in various places as often as possible, here’s what I’ve found.

Check out the best places to kayak in Seattle HERE.

Check out the best places to kayak in Washington HERE.