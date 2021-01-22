The best music Taylor Swift heard last year? A rock song from 20 years ago

Taylor Swift was the soundtrack of many fans’ lives in 2020, releasing not one but two surprise albums: folklore and evermore. But when it came to her own listening habits last year, she went all the way back to a song she first heard two decades ago.

For the January issue of the U.K. magazine MOJO, a wide range of artists were asked to look back at 2020 and reveal “The Best Thing I’ve Heard All Year.” While some of Taylor’s pals — including Selena Gomez, Paul McCartney and HAIM — all released new music last year, she gave an unusual response: “Again,” a top 10 hit in 2000 for rocker Lenny Kravitz.

“I remember first hearing [it] on the radio when I was about 10, at a low volume in the car as my mom drove around to the various errands we ran,” says Taylor. “She owned the CD and it became a backdrop for school runs, grocery shopping, life in a small town.”

“Maybe that’s why, when I discovered ‘Again’ again this year, it signified both lifelong comfort and shiny new brilliance all at once,” she explains. “I put this song on and it feels like I’m on a plane taking off, or like I’m floating above everyone falling in love all over the world, watching it happen.”

“This song is transportive and achingly wistful. It can be BLASTED at maximum volume or the soundtrack to my quietest moments,” Taylor notes.

“I live in awe of this song and I’m so grateful it exists,” she concludes.

“Again” was the only new song included on Lenny’s Greatest Hits album. It earned him his third Grammy for Best Male Rock Vocal Performance, and to date, it’s the last time he hit the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100.