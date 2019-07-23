The Best Margaritas In And Around Seattle.

To help celebrate National Tequila Day (Wednesday July 24th) or any other day!

National Tequila Day is a great time (and excuse) to enjoy some tequila and one of the best ways to enjoy it is in a margarita. After a long day at work, an ice cold margarita is a great way to unwind!

It certainly doesn’t HAVE to be National Tequila Day to enjoy an ice cold margarita on a warm summer day but it certainly doesn’t hurt. 😉

**HOWEVER…If you’re going to enjoy a margarita or any alcoholic beverage after work and ANYTIME, please DON’T DRIVE AND DRIVE…it’s so important to plan ahead and make sure you have a designated driver or download the UBER app.

