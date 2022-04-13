The Backstreet Boys are retiring some dance moves from their DNA World Tour: “They hurt!”

Rebecca Sapp/WireImage

The Backstreet Boys have two more shows in Las Vegas this weekend before they officially take their DNA World Tour on the road — but a few of their signature dance moves will not be going with them.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the group was asked if they can still handle the dance numbers that drove fans crazy 25 years ago. Howie Dorough said yes, but admitted they come at a cost.

“They hurt more!” he laughed. “We can’t get down on our knees anymore ’cause we can’t get back up.”

As for what which moves they’re retiring, Kevin Richardson, the oldest of the group at 50, explained, “We used to be in a standing position, drop to our knees…with no knee pads on — and then pop right back up. We don’t do that anymore. We don’t do kip-ups anymore, when you’re laying on your back and [jump] up. We don’t do splits anymore.”

But AJ said a few of the moves they’ve added to the show are equally as tough as the ones they’ve dropped. “There is a moment in one of the new [songs]…where we do bend down and go up and down and up. And, man, that one stings a bit,” he laughs.

Despite the pain, ﻿﻿Brian Littrell said it’s still worth it, because “seeing the reaction and the smiling faces and people singing the songs” never gets old.

But while Backstreet fans may love what they see onstage, the group says their kids are another story. Nick Carter is taking his daughter on tour, and predicts that she’s “probably going to give some dirty looks to some of the girls out in the audience…and then she’s probably going to do what AJ’s daughter did at one time: yell, ‘Get off the stage! Get down now!'”

