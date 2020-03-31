‘The Bachelor Summer Games’ scrapped due to COVID-19

March 31, 2020

ABC/Stewart Cook(LOS ANGELES) — The COVID-19 coronavirus has claimed another TV show: ABC has scrapped its planned The Bachelor Summer Games as a result of the pandemic, according to Variety

The series, which was never formally announced, was reportedly to have run during this summer’s Olympics in Tokyo, Japan, which were recently postponed to 2021.  The follow-up to 2018’s The Bachelor: Winter Games, pits Bachelor and Bachelorette contestants going head-to-head in Olympic-themed athletic challenges. 

It’s the franchise’s second show to feel the effects of COVID-19. The Bachelorette‘s 16th season, featuring Clare Crawley, was put on hold as well.

