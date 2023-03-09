The B-52s & Cyndi Lauper speak out against anti-LGBTQ bills

John Medina/WireImage

The B-52s and Cyndi Lauper are making their voices heard. The artists are speaking out against all the new laws targeting the LGBTQ community, specifically the trans community and drag artists.

“We, The B-52’s, are deeply concerned about the numerous new bills that promote transphobia and discrimination against transgender individuals and drag artists, which have been introduced in the United States,” The B-52s share on social media, regarding bills banning gender affirming care, as well as drag shows. “We strongly denounce these bills and stand in solidarity with our LGBTQ+ community.”

They add, “It is unacceptable that in the 21st century, we are witnessing such blatant attempts to undermine the rights of individuals based on their gender identity and sexual orientation. These bills not only violate the fundamental human rights of the affected individuals but also perpetuate a toxic culture of hate and intolerance that has no place in our society.”

Lauper also talked about the bills being passed by Republicans, comparing them to the actions of Adolf Hitler in Nazi Germany.

“I believe you don’t stop the fight,” she told The Hill. “Equality for everybody, or nobody’s really equal. This is how Hitler started just weeding everybody out.”

She also noted, “I don’t think it’s a good idea what they’re doing but, you know, you just have to keep fighting for civil rights.” She added, “I guess that’s the way it is in this country. Started out like that, didn’t it?”

