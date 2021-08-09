The AstraZeneca Vaccine Scientist Barbie

STEM Barbie’s because Maybe kids don’t know there is a career of being a vaccinologist?

Dame Sarah Gilbert, the scientist who designed the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID vaccine,

has become one of six women in STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths)

to be made into a Barbie doll, it’s been announced today.

While she admitted seeing herself in Barbie form felt “strange,”

Gilbert said she hoped the doll would “show children careers they may not be aware of,

like a vaccinologist.”

Full Story:HERE

Follow Warm 106.9 on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @warm1069