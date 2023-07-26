The 5 C’s of ADHD Parenting

Nicoleta Ionescu|bIGsTOCK

Seriously, this would work if your spouse has ADHD too.

1. Self-Control

The first C on Saline’s list is self-control, and it’s not just for children; it’s crucial for parents, too. Parenting a child with ADHD can be emotionally challenging, and remaining composed during challenging moments is essential. You demonstrate self-control models and healthy coping mechanisms for your child to emulate.

2. Compassion

Listen actively to your child’s concerns and challenges without judgment. Make them feel safe expressing their feelings and frustrations. You create a strong bond with your child by offering compassion and understanding, fostering a sense of security and trust.

3. Collaboration

Regularly communicate with your child’s teachers and share insights about their strengths and struggles. Collaborate to implement effective strategies both at home and school. A collaborative network ensures everyone is on the same page, providing your child with comprehensive support.

4. Consistency

Consistency also extends to discipline. Set boundaries and rules and apply consequences consistently. By maintaining predictability, your child can feel secure and develop self-discipline.

5. Celebration

Celebrate every milestone, no matter how small, to motivate your child and boost their self-esteem. Saline highlights the importance of acknowledging your child’s efforts and achievements. Praise them for their perseverance and hard work, even if they don’t always meet their goals.

Foster a positive environment by celebrating your child’s unique qualities and accomplishments. Encourage a growth mindset, where effort and progress are celebrated over perfection.

Saline’s five C’s of ADHD parenting—self-control, compassion, collaboration, consistency, and celebration—provide a comprehensive guide for nurturing success in your child’s life. You build a strong foundation of trust and support by modeling self-control and showing compassion. Collaboration ensures your child receives consistent care and strategies at home and school. Consistency fosters a stable environment for your child to thrive, while celebrating their efforts motivates them to continue their journey.

