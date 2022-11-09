The 37th Annual Great Figgy Pudding Caroling Celebration

Iryna Mylinska|BigStock

Figgy Pudding is back and better than ever!

For the first time, caroling teams will fill historic Pike Place Market with holiday music and raise money for the Pike Market Senior Center & Food Bank.

​December 2, 2022

We are looking for caroling teams large and small, experienced and first timers, to help us create the Figgy magic.

​Click here for a registration form.

​For more information contact: Head Figlet, Zoë Freeman: 206.728.2773 (ext 108) zoe@pmsc-dtfb.org

Info: HERE

