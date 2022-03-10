“That’s so cool”: Elton John’s delighted that ultra-hip streetwear brand put his face on a skateboard

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Sure, you can buy a $50 Elton John concert t-shirt if you go see his Farewell Tour, but if you’ve got deeper pockets and more upscale taste, a new collection is launching Friday that features Elton’s mug plastered across some high-end streetwear.

Palace, the London-based skateboard and clothing brand worn by the likes of Justin Bieber, Rihanna and The Weeknd, is bringing out a capsule Elton John collection called “The Bitch Is Back,” after Elton’s hit of the same name.

It features short- and long-sleeved tees decorated with iconic photos of Elton at the height of his career in the ’70s, with a focus on images from his legendary show at Dodgers Stadium in 1975. “An extraordinary time in my career, a very happy time in my life,” Elton says in a video in which he shows off the new merchandise.

There’s also a sweater, two tracksuits and a rug with one of the Dodgers Stadium images on it.

The pièce de résistance, though, is the custom skateboard deck featuring an image of Elton in his Dodgers Stadium outfit, with the word “Palace” written across his chest, rather than “Dodgers.”

All the items will become available online Friday at 11 a.m. ET, and in the Palace stores in New York and Los Angeles at 11 a.m. local time.

“It’s so cool to have your face on a skateboard; I never thought that would happen,” Elton says in the video. “That’s so cool!”

The website Hypebeast quotes Elton as saying of the collection, “It really captures the essence of youth and freedom from my time on the road in the ’70’s. I’ve never been a skateboarder but that’s not going to stop me wearing the lot!”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.