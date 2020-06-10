Credit: BigStockPhoto

That’s an EYE?? Whoa! THIS Washed Ashore In Port Angeles [PICTURE]

June 10, 2020

I love how life can creep you out and amaze you at the exact same time!  Wait til you see what Mother Nature did here…

Extremely rare fish with gigantic eyes washes ashore near Port Angeles

 

That eye!  Wow!!  Just for perspective that eye is about the size of the circumference of a coffee mug.  Imagine walking up on that!

The incredible rarity of it all stuns me the most.  This species typically lives about 3000 feet down in the Pacific so for it to wash up, on land, from the Straight of Juan De Fuca is baffling and incredible.

But I still don’t want to meet one!

