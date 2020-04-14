‘That Thing You Do!’ cast reuniting to raise money for COVID-19 relief in honor of Adam Schlesinger

L-R Tom Hanks, Tom Everett Scott, Steve Zahn, Johnathon Schaech, Ethan Embry/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — The cast of That Thing You Do! will do that thing once more in honor of the late Fountains of Wayne bassist and songwriter dam Schlesinger, who also wrote the film’s Oscar-nominated title song.

Ethan Embry, Steve Zahn, Tom Everett Scott and Johnathon Schaech — who made up the fictional band The Oneders [wonders] in the movie — will reunite for a special benefit watch That Thing You Do! watch party. Fellow cast member Liv Tyler will also take part. It hasn’t been announced yet whether or not director and star Tom Hanks will take part.

The livestream will benefit the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund. It will kick off this Friday, April 17 at 4 p.m. ET via the newly created Oneders YouTube page.

Schlesinger died April 1 of coronavirus complications. He was 52.

