Thanksgiving Weekend Traffic

Those traveling to the Friday, Nov. 29, Apple Cup football game in Seattle should prepare for possible winter weather.

Allow extra time on the passes if traveling Thursday evening and Friday morning as people make their way to the 1 p.m. game.

The Washington State Department of Transportation urges all travelers to “know before you go”

and plan ahead for the busy holiday weekend. Staying informed also lets travelers react to any delays

or other issues and still make it to the feast on time.

The agency provides several tools to help plan holiday travels:

Consult WSDOT’s travel times charts, which use historical information to help drivers know before they go.

Check out online tools, including mobile apps, traffic cameras and email alerts.

Visit WSDOT’s online traveler information about traffic, weather and ferry schedules.

Follow WSDOT’s social media accounts, such as Twitter and Facebook.

Pre-program 530 AM and 1610 AM to vehicle radios for highway advisory radio alerts.

Carry chains and other winter driving essentials.

Check current chain and traction requirements on the WSDOT mountain passes website or by calling 5-1-1, and watch for highway advisory signs.

Leave extra time for holiday and winter travel, slow down and leave extra space between vehicles when driving on snow or ice.

