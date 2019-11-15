Thanksgiving Turkey And Baking Hotlines Are Just A Call Or Click Away!

Don’t freak out! You can find answers to many of your questions online or through devices like Alexa. If you’re a little more old-school, there still are numerous hotlines you can call when a kitchen crisis hits.

Butterball Alexa Skill and Turkey Talk Line

800-288-8372 (or 844-877-3456 for help via text message)

The Butterball Alexa Skill gives home cooks access to expert advice and troubleshooting without lifting a finger. To access it on any Alexa-enabled device, just say “Alexa, open Butterball…” or “Alexa, ask Butterball…”

Butterball also continues its venerable Turkey Talk Line, Butterball experts also are answering questions through the holidays on Facebook and Twitter. Find recipes and tips at butterball.com.

Foster Farms Helpline

1-800-255-7227

Foster Farms offers live phone support for consumers needing help with their Thanksgiving turkey preparation can also call Foster Farms turkey helpline. Find guides, recipes, nutrition, safety tips and more at fosterfarms.com.

Helpline hours: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on weekdays from Nov. 18 to Dec. 4.

Empire Kosher Poultry Consumer Line

800-367-4734

6 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays; 6 a.m.-noon Fridays. Closed secular and religious holidays. Find recipes at empirekosher.com.

National Turkey Federation Online turkey guide includes deep-frying tips plus recipes, menus, videos and more; eatturkey.com

Crisco Pie Tips

Crisco offering tips and troubleshooting advice, and tips on everything from handling pie dough to easy clean-up at crisco.com.

Fleischmann’s Yeast Baker’s Hotline

800-777-4959

7 a.m.-2 p.m. weekdays, except holidays. Find recipes at breadworld.com.

King Arthur Baker’s Hotline

855-371-2253

4 a.m.-6 p.m. daily through Dec. 31 (closed Nov. 28 and Dec. 25). Or, send an email to bakers@kingarthurflour.com (they will respond to all inquiries within 24 hours, but usually sooner). Recipes available at kingarthurflour.com

Ocean Spray Consumer Help Line

800-662-3263

6 a.m.-3 p.m. weekdays (closed Nov. 28) Recipes and holiday tips at oceanspray.com