Thanksgiving Travel To Cause Massive Delays.

Nothing to get OVERLY anxious about, especially if your travel plans can be a little flexible with times of travel.

It’s THE busiest travel holiday of the year and this year’s travel times are expected to be about 2 times longer than average.

Something to think about, the WORST time for travel is going to be Tuesday between 4-6pm and if you’re driving on I-5 SB from Seattle to Seatac on Wednesday night, you could be facing delays of close to an hour or longer.

Safe travels and Happy Thanksgiving!

Check out the full details HERE.