Thanksgiving Dishes & Desserts That Kids Can Make [recipes]

I know, planning the meal is one thing. Doing all the prep and timing it all out is another. And let’s face it, cooking with the kids can be a bit messy. So why include them? Because, the love it and they only grow up once. So, whip out the paper towels and lets get busy. (and several of these can be prepped the day before).

Cranberry-Cheese Pinwheels, Clementine & Kale Salad, Mini-Pecan Pies…doesn’t that sound good? Here are 5 easy ones for the kids (HERE)

Stuffing, Cheesy Rice with Broccoli, Mini-Pumpkin Pies and 9 other recipes for the kiddos (HERE).