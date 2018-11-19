Credit: Elena Veselova | BigStockPhoto.com

Thanksgiving Day Side Dishes [100+ classic recipes & ideas]

I seldom eat green beans, as I’m not really sure why as there are soooooo many EASY and delish ways to prepare.  My favorite (as an adult) are the fresh beans baked and rolled in olive oil, dusted with salt and topped with pepper bacon chunks, blue cheese crumbles and toasted-candied pecans.  I know…BOOM!  But as a kid, I fondly remember my grandma’s dish which of course are either the canned green beans simmered with bacon and onion, or the baked casserole topped with onions.  Sigh.

Well I’ve located some excellent green bean casseroles starting with the classic (like grandma’s ) HERE.

And if beans aren’t your thing, here’s a link to 100+ side dishes.  You can’t go wrong HERE.

Grandma ‘Vi’ passed along ALL her recipes.  She’ knows a thing or two about side dishes:)

Credit: Shellie Hart
About Shellie Hart

Your workday host is a longtime Seattle Radio Midday Air-Personality. Shellie grew up in Burien and now lives in West Seattle. She’s the on-court Entertainment Emcee for our 2X WNBA Championship Team SEATTLE STORM. Shellie is also committed to Children’s Hospital with weekly participation in their CHILD LIFE Program, dedicating over a 100 hours of volunteer time annually. People ask all the time, “What’s your favorite part of the job?”, and my response is YOU! Sure I get to meet all kinds of famous people, but it’s engaging with the people and their Northwest families that makes me happy”
