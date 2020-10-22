Thankful Thursday~Thankful Pumpkin

soupstock|BigStock

A way to celebrate what your family is grateful for.



The “Thankful Pumpkin” was first created by author Amy Latta almost a decade ago.

“Literally anyone can do it,

Since sharing her idea for the Thankful Pumpkin,

Latta said she was first inspired to create the “Thankful Pumpkin”

after playing “the ‘thankful game’” at meals with her family,

where they “would take turns going around the table and saying things we were grateful for.”

She picked up a pumpkin and begin jotting down what her family was saying

“to physically see just how many blessings that added up to.”

“It was a great visual reminder of how blessed we are, and [my son Noah] loved watching the pumpkin fill up

as we added to it every day.”

For those interested in creating their own thankful pumpkin at home, it couldn’t be simpler:

“All you need to make one is a pumpkin and a permanent marker and a heart full of gratitude,”

Latta wrote on her blog, adding that she’s since seen her creation pop up at preschools,

yoga studios, and even a few Starbucks locations that asked

customers to contribute their own ideas to communal pumpkins.

