THANK YOU, GOODNIGHT: Bon Jovi Docuseries to Premiere on Hulu in April

Get excited, Bon Jovi fans! A docuseries on the “Livin’ on a Prayer” icons is coming to Hulu.

The streaming service announced its acquisition of Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story. The four-part docuseries is set to premiere on Friday, April 26.

This is the first docuseries on the band’s history with full cooperation from all past and present members — including frontman Jon Bon Jovi.

“As thrilling as the story of a once-in-a-lifetime talent is, it is even more rare that a legend like Jon Bon Jovi lets the world into his most vulnerable moments while he’s still living them,” the description of the docuseries, directed and executive produced by Gotham Chopra, reads.

The ROS production is set to include 40 years worth of personal videos, unreleased demos, original lyrics and “never-before-seen photos that chronicle the journey from Jersey Shore clubs to the biggest stages on the planet.”

“The series relives the triumphs and setbacks, greatest hits, biggest disappointments and most public moments of friction,” the description continues.

